Local Healthcare Collaboration Receives National Recognition for Supporting the Safety Net

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Nov 3, 2025 – Central Coast Tri-County Community Health Workers/Promotores Capacity Building Collaborative has received national recognition from the Association for Community Affiliated Health Plans (ACAP) for its outstanding support of underserved populations. Nominated by community health plan CenCal Health, the Collaborative was honored with a 2025 ACAP Supporting the Safety Net Honorable Mention – one of two organizations honored this year. The recognition highlights the achievements of three key Collaborative member agencies who provide Community Health Worker services on the Central Coast: Children and Family Resource Services, Family Service Agency, and the Center for Family Strengthening.

The American Public Health Association defines a community health worker as a frontline public health professional who possesses a deep understanding of the community they serve and has earned its trust. Often referred to as promotores, these individuals act as intermediaries in connecting people with essential health and social services, improving both access and the quality of care.

“ACAP’s recognition of the Central Coast Tri-County Community Health Workers/Promotores Capacity Building Collaborative attests to the vital services of community health workers, including health education, navigation assistance with Medi-Cal applications, screenings, assessments, and personalized support,” said CenCal Health CEO Marina Owen. CenCal Health delivers Medi-Cal services to more than 240,000 members in its two-county service area – one in three residents of Santa Barbara County and one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County.

COLLABORATING SPONSORS

In July 2022, California recognized the value of Community Health Worker services by adding them as a Medi-Cal benefit. This integration allows Managed Care Plans, such as CenCal Health, to build sustainable partnerships with these vital community members. Building on this initiative, in 2023, the Santa Barbara Foundation partnered with the Santa Barbara County Health Department and 16 regional organizations to establish the Central Coast Tri-County Community Health Workers/Promotores Capacity Building Collaborative. This initiative unites agencies from San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties, along with local Medi-Cal plans like CenCal Health and healthcare providers. The objective is to improve the delivery of culturally and linguistically responsive health and social services, while also expanding the Community Health Worker workforce in the region to enhance their effectiveness in meeting the needs of communities. “At the Santa Barbara Foundation, we are proud to have convened the Collaborative, supporting community organizations that employ community health workers and implement programs to advance health equity, grow the workforce, and strengthen systems of care across the region,” said Santa Barbara Foundation CEO Jackie Carrera.

COLLABORATIVE HONOREES

Children and Family Resource Services, also known as Health Linkages, is a nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities in Santa Barbara County through family-centered programs. In partnership with the Santa Barbara County Education Office, and by collaborating with Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics and other Federally Qualified Health Centers, the organization extends health education and outreach to high-need areas. Notably, 80% of its services are provided in non-medical settings such as schools, community centers, and family homes. The agency supports families through programs led by community health workers, including Medi-Cal enrollment, oral health, mental wellness, and a partnership with the Santa Barbara County Promotores Network. “When people gain access to preventive care through trusted relationships, they gain more than health – they gain dignity, agency, and hope,” said Children and Family Resource Services Executive Director MaryEllen Rehse, MSW.

Family Service Agency has provided essential support to the Central Coast community for over 125 years. Dedicated to strengthening and advocating for individuals and families, the organization partnered with the Santa Barbara County Pediatric Resiliency Collaborative to deliver community health worker services across local healthcare organizations and clinics, including Cottage Health and the Santa Barbara County Health Department. By integrating community health workers into medical offices, the Agency enhances collaboration and trust, expands screenings for Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and connects families to critical resources. Families identified with high ACE scores receive case management, parent education, mental health services, and community support. Since January 2024, 747 individuals have benefited from these services, totaling 4,345 service units and nearly 9,700 hours of support, with 62% of 699 referrals resulting in successful connections. Additionally, 103 individuals have benefited from these services through FSA’s partnerships.

The Center for Family Strengthening contracted with CenCal Health in April 2025 to expand health advocacy through its Promotores Collaborative of SLO County, which specializes in serving Latino/x and BIPOC communities. The Center’s expertise in serving Latino/x and Indigenous populations directly supports CenCal Health’s mission to improve community health and well-being. In the past year, the Collaborative provided 348 Mixteco interpretations to over 1,000 speakers and handled 648 Spanish mental health interpretation requests. Promotores also reached 10,246 people with outreach on utility assistance and health education. These culturally relevant services are made possible through partnerships with local agencies, including the SLO County Office of Education, the SLO Legal Assistance Foundation, the SLO County Health Agency, and other organizations.

“CenCal Health’s partnerships with the three Collaborative members are essential to our priority of improving health outcomes for Central Coast residents,” said Owen. “This ACAP honor reinforces the importance of collaboration and capacity building in furthering our mission – to enhance access to high-quality health services, alongside education and outreach, for our members.”

More information on CenCal Health is available at cencalhealth.org.

About ACAP

ACAP represents 85 health plans, which collectively provide health coverage to more than 30 million people. Safety Net Health Plans serve their members through Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the Marketplace and other publicly-sponsored health programs. For more information, visit http://www.communityplans.net

About CenCal Health

CenCal Health is the local Medi-Cal health plan that partners with over 1,800 physicians, plus hospitals, clinics and other providers in delivering health care services to more than 240,000 members in its two-county service area – one in three residents of Santa Barbara County and one in four residents of San Luis Obispo County. Marking four decades of serving the most vulnerable, CenCal Health prioritizes cultivating community partnerships; advancing quality and health equity; expanding its service role and reach in the community; and organizing for impact and effectiveness. With a vision to be a trusted leader in advancing health equity so that the communities we serve thrive and achieve optimal health, CenCal Health invites the public to review its 2025 Community Report at CenCal2025.org