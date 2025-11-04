Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, October 30, 2025 – The City of Lompoc is pleased to again be a recipient of the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from theGovernment Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA).

Lompoc was recognized by GFOA for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. The city has received this recognition for eight years, from 2017 through 2024. The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to GFOA.

The city’s FY 2023-24 ACFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR.

City Manager Dean Albro said he is proud of the management services finance team and their dedication and commitment to excellence.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on Aug. 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/