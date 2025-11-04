Public Asked to Give Input on Unmet Transit Needs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) and the City of Santa Maria will host a series of annual listening sessions through December on unmet transit needs. Listening sessions will also take place in the city of Santa Barbara and Buellton. Public participation is encouraged to share input on bus systems, dial-a-ride, and paratransit services.

Those unable to attend one of the four listening sessions can take an online comment form available in English and Spanish until Friday, December 15, 2025. The public can also submit comments in writing to SBCAG at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by email to info@sbcag.org.

Comments provided at any of the listening sessions, on the online comment form, or in writing are shared with local decision makers, transit agencies, and the California Department of Transportation to help influence options for transit services and projects.

In February 2026, the Santa Barbara County Transit Advisory Committee will receive a summary of public input. By April 2026, a draft report will be presented to the SBCAG Board of Directors for their consideration.

Buellton

Visit in person any time during the two-hour listening session

4 p.m. to 6 p.m., December 3, 2025

City of Buellton Council Chambers – 107 W Hwy 246, Buellton, CA 93427.

Accessible accommodations and Spanish language translation is available by request. Contact SBCAG by November 28, 2025, at (805) 961-8900 or info@sbcag.org.

Santa Barbara

Visit in person or virtually any time during the two-hour listening session

4 p.m. to 6 p.m., December 2, 2025

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) Wisteria Conference Room – 260 North San Antonio Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

The public can also join virtually by Zoom with the webinar ID of 84941151277, passcode: 751074. Details on how to participate virtually will also be published on the SBCAG website at http://www.sbcag.org.

Accessible accommodations and Spanish language translation is available by request. Contact SBCAG by November 28, 2025, at (805) 961-8900 or info@sbcag.org.

Santa Maria

Two sessions: 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., December 4, 2025

Santa Maria Public Library Shephard Hall, 1st Floor 421 S. McClelland Street, Santa Maria, CA 93454.

Accessible accommodations and Spanish and Mixteco translation are accessible upon request to the City of Santa Maria at (805) 928-5624 by December 1, 2025.

Those not able to attend one of the listening sessions are still encouraged to submit their comments by December 15, 2025 through any of these methods:

Email to info@sbcag.org

U.S. Postal Service to 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110.

Online Comment Form

SBCAG will gather comments on transit needs throughout Santa Barbara County, as outlined under Section 99238.5 of the Public Utilities Code.