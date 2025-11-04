Santa Barbara South Coast Lodging Properties Offer 30 Percent Off Overnight Stays for Local Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. (Oct. 27, 2025) — As the holiday season approaches, accommodating visiting friends and family sometimes means needing additional space or an extra bedroom. Ready to take the stress out of holiday hosting? Or how about a staycation that provides the perfect opportunity to unwind and recharge before the busy weeks ahead? Now is the time to book accommodations before the season gets underway.

Starting Oct. 27, Visit Santa Barbara is bringing back its Locals Lodging Promotion, offering 30% discounts for residents from Goleta to Carpinteria who book overnight trips within the Santa Barbara South Coast. The deals apply to stays between October 2025 and early 2026 at a dozen South Coast properties.

Participating hotels include luxury resorts such as Hotel Californian and Kimpton Canary Hotel, boutique options like Hotel Santa Barbara and The Steward, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, as well as charming bed and breakfasts like The Eagle Inn. Short-term rental properties from Paradise Retreats and Beach House Villa in Summerland are also included. Some properties are sweetening the deal with extra perks for locals who book overnight stays, such as complimentary parking.

Although this off-season deal is only for locals, area residents can extend the offer to their visiting friends and relatives. Dates of stay, as well as terms and conditions, vary by property, and blackout dates may apply. To view all the available offers, terms and instructions for booking, visit: https://santabarbaraca.com/locals.

“Now in its third year, the lodging promotion makes a welcome return, providing residents and their visiting loved ones with seasonal rates on overnight stays at participating properties,” said Kathy Janega-Dykes, president/CEO of Visit Santa Barbara, the official destination marketing organization for the South Coast.

“These limited-time discounts give the local community opportunities for a memorable and relaxing staycation, as well as extra space and savings for their guests visiting during the holiday season.”

New this year, in tandem with Visit Santa Barbara’s lodging promotion, more than 25 South Coast hospitality partners are providing deals just for locals. Participants range from restaurants and tour operators to wineries and outdoor excursions. Additional deals from area businesses are available on Visit Santa Barbara’s Locals Lodging Promotion page. All offers are managed directly by the individual businesses.

“For residents already taking advantage of Visit Santa Barbara’s hotel promotion, special deals from local businesses create more ways to experience Santa Barbara’s diverse offerings,” Janega-Dykes said.

ABOUT VISIT SANTA BARBARA

The mission of Visit Santa Barbara is to inspire overnight travel to the Santa Barbara South Coast in order to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life. VSB’s primary vehicles are tourism marketing, PR and sales channels that lead to overnight bookings, increase business and tax revenue and support jobs. Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and a membership of hospitality-related busi­nesses, as well as grants from the City of Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara. Annual spending by travelers to the South Coast totals more than $2.24 billion, supporting more than 15,000 jobs and generating more than $82.9 million in yearly tax revenues, according to Future Partners, a tourism market research firm.