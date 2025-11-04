Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

We are so excited to announce Westerlay Orchids annual Christmas Open House is near! Happening December 4th from 3pm-6pm at their Retail Showroom. With a special guest, the one and only Saint Nick aka, Santa, will be there with lots of cheer!

  • WhoWesterlay Orchids 
  • What: Holiday Party!
  • When: Friday, December 4th, 2025 – 3PM – 6PM 
  • Where: 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria, CA 93013

Santa will be making a special appearance starting at 3:30pm (TBD) for photos. You don’t want to miss out on getting a complimentary postcard print out of this!

Come and enjoy wine, treats, coffee and lots of Christmas Cheer!

Westerlay will be raffling off a beautiful orchid every 30 minutes of the event! 

Tue Nov 04, 2025 | 20:33pm
https://www.independent.com/2025/11/04/santa-photo-opps-with-westerlay-orchids-holiday-party/
