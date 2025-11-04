he fall sports season is coming to an end, and local coaches recounted the trials and triumphs of postseason play at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon.

Athletes of the Week

Oyin Opawumi of Cate girls’ volleyball and Owen Abbott of Dos Pueblos cross country received SBART Athlete of the Week honors after leading their respective teams with outstanding performances.

Abbott claimed the Santa Barbara County Championship with a time of 15:10, helping Dos Pueblos secure first place as a team.

Opawumi led the Cate girls’ volleyball team to a 3-2 win over Santa Fe in the Division 7 quarterfinals with 29 kills and 15 digs. She followed that performance with 27 kills and 29 digs in a 3-1 semifinal victory over the California Academy of Math and Science.

Oyin Opawumi has led the Cate girls’ volleyball team to the CIF-SS Division 7 finals.

Opawumi has tallied 1,000 career kills in her four years at Cate—an average of 16 kills per match. Cate will host West Valley in the CIF-SS Division 7 Championship match on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Phil Womble Award

Maddie Kollock of Cate School received the Phil Womble Ethics in Sports Award on Monday. The award is presented annually to a junior athlete who demonstrates the highest standards of ethics and sportsmanship.

A multi-sport athlete, Kollock competes in volleyball and swimming and has earned all-league recognition in both sports. She is also a member of the 200-meter and 400-meter relay teams that set all-time Cate records.

Kollock is currently recovering from a knee injury, and while swimming is her top sport, she has been a vital presence as the Rams have advanced to the CIF Championship match.

Award sponsor Dave Pintard present introduces recipient Maddie Kollock and Athletic Director Wade Random.

“Quite simply, it is Maddie’s presence and attitude in our community, extending her reach far beyond athletics,” said Cate Athletic Director Wade Ransom.

In an interview this summer, when asked what makes a great captain, Maddie said:

“The best leaders don’t just give feedback and encouragement to their peers—they make space for others to speak up, and they listen. They have the ability to motivate their peers by acknowledging the little things.”

Channel League Cross Country Finals

Dos Pueblos will host the Channel League Cross Country Finals on Wednesday. The meet begins at 3 p.m. with the girls’ varsity race, followed by the boys’ varsity race at 3:30 p.m.

The Channel League team championship is determined by the combined results of the League Prelims—held October 4 at Lake Casitas—and the League Finals. The San Marcos girls and Ventura boys currently sit in first place heading into the finals, with the Dos Pueblos girls and boys close behind in second.

The CIF Southern Section playoff brackets were released Sunday, extending the season for Bishop Diego and San Marcos.

The Cardinals (8-2 overall) will host San Jacinto on Friday, November 7, at SBCC in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs. The Royals will travel to South Pasadena for their Division 11 matchup.