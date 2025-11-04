Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Starr King Parent-Child Workshop invites the community to kick off the holiday season at its Winter Holiday Market & Silent Auction on Sunday, November 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 1525 1/2 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

This family-friendly event will transform the Starr King campus into a festive marketplace featuring bounce houses, face painting, snow, and kid-friendly crafts, alongside local vendors, delicious food and drinks, and a silent auction perfect for checking items off holiday shopping lists. Entry is free with both free and paid children’s activities.

Pre-register online and receive a free Children’s Activity Ticket!

Families who register in advance will receive one complimentary ticket for a child activity of their choice – a fun way to jump right into the festivities. Registration is free and helps the Starr King team plan for a great community day. Sign up at https://www.starrking-pcw.org/winter-market

Guests can enjoy pretzels and bratwurst from Dutch Gardens, waffles from the German Language School, traditional Glühwein (mulled wine), and local beer from Figueroa Mountain, all while browsing handcrafted gifts, local art, and unique finds from community vendors.

“This event offers a wonderful opportunity for families to gather in community and celebrate the season,” said Calais Storey, Director of Starr King Parent-Child Workshop. “At our cooperative preschool, families play an essential role in their children’s development. The support and generosity of our community allows us to continue providing an enriching, play-based environment where young children and their families grow and thrive together.”

This year’s Market is made possible in part thanks to the generous support of Kellow Construction, a longtime friend of Starr King, and through collaboration with the German Language School, whose participation brings authentic European flavors and traditions to the event. Starr-King is co-located with the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara and is grateful for their 76 year partnership.

“Our goal is to bring the warmth and joy of a traditional German holiday market to downtown Santa Barbara,” said Megan Birney Rudert, Development Director of Starr King. “It’s a fun, festive way to connect families, support local businesses, and give back to a school that’s been part of this community for generations.”

The event is free and open to the public, with proceeds from the silent auction, drinks, selected activities and a percentage of vendor sales directly supporting Starr King’s cooperative preschool program, scholarships, and classroom resources.

For more information or to get involved as a sponsor, volunteer, or donor, visit https://www.starrking-pcw.org/winter-market

About Starr King Parent-Child Workshop

Starr King Parent-Child Workshop is a cooperative preschool in Santa Barbara dedicated to nurturing curiosity, creativity, and a love of learning in young children. Through hands-on, play-based education and active parent participation, Starr King fosters a strong community of learners, caregivers, and families.