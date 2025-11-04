Thousands of Low-Income Seniors at Risk as SNAP Benefits Are Cut Nationwide

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — November 4th— As SNAP benefits are disrupted nationwide, thousands of low-income seniors and individuals with chronic illnesses are facing an immediate and growing threat of food insecurity. Organic Soup Kitchen, a Santa Barbara–based nonprofit dedicated to providing organic, medically tailored meals, is calling on the community for urgent support.

“For many of the people we serve, SNAP was their last line of defense against hunger,” said Anthony Carroccio, Founder of Organic Soup Kitchen. “These are our neighbors, seniors and people with chronic illness, who already live on the edge. With these benefit cuts, many will simply go without food unless we step up as a community.”

Organic Soup Kitchen’s CenCal Medically Tailored Meals (MTM) Program provides nutrient-dense, organic meals for CenCal Health members with qualifying medical diagnoses. Participants commit to a minimum 12-week program (renewable as needed) and receive up to seven SoupMeals each week, delivered directly to their homes on Thursdays. The meals are designed by nutritionists and chefs to support recovery, immune health, and long-term wellness.

Individuals currently enrolled with another MTM provider who wish to switch to Organic Soup Kitchen can receive assistance transitioning their service. For questions or enrollment support, contact cencalmtm@organicsoupkitchen.org.

For those not covered by CenCal, the organization also offers a Nutrition & Food Security Program, providing weekly deliveries of plant-based SoupMeals to qualifying low-income residents of Santa Barbara County. Applicants must provide proof of income (such as Social Security, Disability, W2, or 1040 forms).

Please note: there is currently a waitlist for this program; however, with increased donations and funding, Organic Soup Kitchen can expand its reach and serve additional clients who are now at risk of going hungry.

Community Call to Action

Organic Soup Kitchen is urging the public to step up during this critical time. Every donation will fund nourishing organic meals for a senior in need. Increased community support will help the organization expand capacity and fill the gap left by federal benefit cuts.

“We are contacting the County to explore emergency funding options for residents who no longer qualify for CenCal,” added Carroccio. “But we also need the community’s help now. The only way we can ensure no senior goes hungry is by working together—neighbors helping neighbors.”

How to Help:

About Organic Soup Kitchen

Organic Soup Kitchen serves the Santa Barbara community with organic, medically tailored meals designed to support the health and recovery of individuals facing cancer, chronic illness, and food insecurity. Since 2009, the organization has served over three million bowls of soup, prioritizing fresh, local ingredients and compassionate care for all.