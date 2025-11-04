Unarmed Minuteman III ICBM Test Launch Scheduled at Vandenberg Space Force Base

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. —

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled between 11:01 p.m. to 5:01 a.m. Pacific Time, Nov. 4, from north Vandenberg.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system, according to AFGSC.

This test is routine and was scheduled years in advance.

For questions regarding the launch window or Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB) range operations, contact SLD 30 Public Affairs at 805-606-3595 or sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

For queries regarding the ICBM test launch mission and missile, contact AFGSC Public Affairs at 318-456-1305 or afgsc.paworkflow@us.af.mil.