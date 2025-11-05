Join Nicole Powers of Village Properties Real Estate for a Food Drive and Coffee Meet-Up this Saturday, November 8 from 10-11 AM at the Mission Rose Garden. All food collected will be donated to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The most needed items are:

Whole Grains (brown rice, quinoa, cereal)

Animal Proteins (canned tuna, canned low-sodium soup)

Plant-Based Proteins (beans, nut butters)

Fruits & Veggies (canned or dried)

Coffee, Tea

Spices, Olive Oil

Bring a bag of dried goods, have a cup of coffee, and “meet nice people”. Nicole will deliver all of the donations to the Food Bank.

Nicole is a member of the Gamberdella Team at Village Properties. RSVP to Nicole at nicolepowers@villagesite.com or on instagram at nicolepowers_realestate.

###

REALTORS®: Share your industry info in “REAL ESTATE SCOOP.” Email sarah@independent.com for details.