Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 6, 2025 – Community Arts Music Association (CAMA) of Santa Barbara, the city’s oldest arts organization, announces a significant leadership transition. After a distinguished 27-year tenure that transformed the organization, President Mark E. Trueblood has retired. The Board of Directors has appointed Elizabeth Alvarez, the organization’s former Director of Development, as the new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment is the result of a meticulous succession plan developed by CAMA’s Governance Committee to ensure a seamless and strategic transition. The board unanimously approved the decision to promote from within, leveraging the deep institutional knowledge and talent of CAMA’s staff to maintain organizational stability and momentum.

Alvarez brings a wealth of experience and a long-standing connection to the organization, having previously served as CAMA’s Concert and Publicity Manager from 1999 to 2002 and Director of Development from 2016 to 2025. In her role as Director of Development, she was instrumental in leading fundraising, grant writing, and community engagement.

In her new role, Alvarez will lead CAMA into its next chapter, with a vision focused on audience development and creating a more welcoming atmosphere for all. She plans to attract a younger generation of concert-goers, expand outreach to surrounding communities, and enhance accessibility.

A Transformative Legacy

This transition marks the conclusion of Mark E. Trueblood’s celebrated career with CAMA, where he served first as Executive Director and later as President. His transformative leadership elevated CAMA from a part-time operation to a professional, internationally recognized institution. Over his 27 years, he presented nearly 250 concerts, featuring the world’s most acclaimed orchestras and soloists. He was pivotal in establishing and growing the organization’s endowment, which secured its financial stability, and oversaw the successful centennial 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 seasons.

The leadership team is further strengthened by the continuity of its long-serving staff. Michael Below, who joined in 2018, has been promoted to Director of Finance & Administration, solidifying the organization’s financial oversight. Justin Rizzo-Weaver, who has been with CAMA since 2002, continues as Director of Operations, managing all concert logistics and artist contracts.