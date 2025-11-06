Classic Cars and Compassion Come Together at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria Car Show

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara Humane is revving up for a day of community, compassion, and classic cars at the Santa Maria Car Show and Donation Drive on Sunday, November 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the organization’s Santa Maria Campus, 1687 W. Stowell Rd.

In partnership with Los Viejitos Car Club and Dutch Bros, this family-friendly event invites car enthusiasts and animal lovers alike to enjoy a showcase of stunning vehicles while supporting local pets in need.

The day will feature vintage and custom cars on display, refreshments from Dutch Bros, a walk-up veterinary vaccine clinic from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and 50% off animal adoptions from 12:00 to 4:30 p.m. (excludes VIP animals). Guests can also meet adoptable dogs and cats from the Santa Maria Campus while enjoying music, cars, and community spirit.

Attendees are encouraged to bring donations for Santa Barbara Humane’s community pet pantry, which provides free pet food and supplies to local families facing hardship. The pantry distributes everything from kibble and wet food to treats, leashes, litter, carriers, and baby gates, all essentials that help keep pets safe, healthy, and at home with the people who love them. To see the full list of most-needed items, visit sbhumane.org/wish.

“Events like this are what community care looks like,” said Kerri Burns, CEO of Santa Barbara Humane. “The Santa Maria Valley continues to inspire us with its generosity and spirit. We’re proud to partner with groups who share our mission of helping animals and the people who love them.”

For more information about the Santa Maria Car Show, visit sbhumane.org/events.

To make a difference by donating to the pet pantry, visit sbhumane.org/wish.

As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for over 135 years. The organization’s two campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide low-cost veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption, and socially-conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or at the shelter waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive any federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families each year in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.