November 15 Deadline to Apply for 2026–27 Art and Honors Scholarships

Santa Barbara, CA — Local high school seniors have until November 15 to apply for 2026–27 art and honors scholarships offered by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Honors scholarships are limited to South County seniors who excel academically; art scholarships are limited to seniors in Southern Santa Barbara County and at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School who excel in the traditional fine arts. Complete eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at http://www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation awarded 20 honors scholarships for the 2025–26 academic year, having received 140 applications. Honors applicants are evaluated exclusively on the basis of academic achievement. Twenty South County students out of an applicant pool of 45 received art scholarships for the current academic year, as did five of 12 applicants at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. Recipients are selected on the basis of submitted works, as evaluated by prominent local artists. Art submissions must be original works of painting, drawing, sketching, photography, design, furniture, or sculpture. Applicants selected to participate in the art judging will be invited to submit portfolios after November 15.

“These scholarship programs consistently attract remarkably talented and accomplished students, which invariably makes for a stimulating evaluation process. My colleagues and I very much look forward to celebrating the academic and artistic achievements of local students once again this year,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

To establish an art or honors scholarship for local students, contact Director of Development LynnRae Dunn at ldunn@sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit http://www.sbscholarship.org.