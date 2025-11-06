SEEAG’s “Christmas On The Ranch” Fundraiser Offers Fresh-Cut Christmas Trees From Northern California to Support Youth Agriculture Programs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, Calif. (November 5, 2025)—Through its “Christmas On The Ranch” fundraiser, Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) is offering sustainably-grown silver-tipped fir trees from Northern California to support its no-cost agriculture education and healthy eating programs for Ventura County and Santa Barbara County youth.

The trees are hand-harvested, measure 6 to 10 feet tall and cost $100 each.

“We know it’s a financially difficult time for many families,” said Caitlin Paulus Case, SEEAG executive director. “While the costs of Christmas trees are going up everywhere, we wanted to offer trees at a lower price, so they are more affordable.”

The trees were donated by Rob Paulus, a retired Cal Fire Battalion Chief and father of SEEAG’s Paulus Case. Paulus owns a 60-acre parcel in the northern Sierra Nevada mountain range where the trees are culled from the forest in late November.

By harvesting trees from private land, the Paulus family thins overgrown forests, reduces catastrophic fire risk and helps restore the natural environment.

“These trees aren’t grown on a tree farm,” Paulus Case said. “Each one is unique and is truly part of California’s natural ecosystem.”

Trees are available at three Ventura County locations: Petty Ranch in Saticoy, Poco Farm in Ojai and McGrath Family Farms in Camarillo, and at Engel & Gray in Santa Maria. To pre-order a tree, view pickup dates and location directions, visit http://www.seeag.org/christmas.

SEEAG is setting aside at least 20 Christmas trees to donate to families in need. SEEAG asked Ventura and Santa Barbara county school districts it works with to identify the families who will receive a free tree, a $50 grocery gift card donated by Sprouts Farmers Market in Ventura and a holiday gift basket filled with food, decorations and gifts.

To help give away additional trees, for every $200 donated to SEEAG through December 2 (Giving Tuesday), SEEAG will give another Christmas tree, Sprouts gift card and holiday gift basket to a family in need in the county of the donor’s choosing. ”This will enable SEEAG to brighten the holiday season for even more families,” says Paulus Case. For more donation information, go to http://www.seeag.org/ways-to-support.”

SEEAG is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, so tree purchases and donations are tax-deductible. For questions about delivery, call 805-892-8155 or email info@seeag.org.