ShelterBox USA Marks 25 Years of Shelter and Hope – Kevin Costner Joins in Honoring Families Rebuilding After Disaster

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Academy Award–winning actor, director, and musician Kevin Costner is lending his voice to ShelterBox USA, the global humanitarian relief organization that provides emergency shelter and essential supplies to families displaced by disaster and conflict. Costner has shared a deeply moving song he wrote and recorded with his band, Kevin Costner & Modern West. “Find Your Way” will be showcased at the ShelterBox USA Virtual Benefit Nov. 6, 8pm ET, 5pm PT. The song reflects the resilience of the human spirit and the belief that even in the darkest moments —shelter and hope can be found.

The event can be accessed with this link: http://www.shelterboxusa.org/Virtual-Benefit

The virtual event will be hosted by ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray.

“Kevin’s song ‘Find Your Way’ captures the heart of what we do at ShelterBox,” said Kerri Murray, “It’s about holding on to faith when everything feels lost, and finding light and safety when the world feels uncertain. I met Kevin at an event where he learned about ShelterBox’s work, and he later shared that this song was written from that same place of belief in human strength and hope. His generosity and friendship have meant so much, and his music reminds us all that shelter is the first step toward recovery.”

ShelterBox’s 25th Anniversary events will spotlight stories of families rebuilding their lives, the volunteers who have deployed around the world to deliver aid, and the supporters and who have amplified the organization’s mission.

The virtual celebration, “An Evening to Experience ShelterBox,” will premiere globally in November 2025, followed by a live gala at the Montecito Club in Santa Barbara on December 6, 2025, bringing together humanitarian leaders, philanthropists, and advocates for displaced families worldwide.