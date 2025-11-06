Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 6, 2025 – What a difference two years makes! In 2023 the City launched GoodLandGoodShopping.com as an online business directory featuring almost 800 Goleta businesses. Since then, the platform has grown to over 1,000 businesses with more signing up every month. What does this mean for you? Shopping local and supporting Goleta businesses this holiday season will be easier than ever before.

From boutique shops and family-owned restaurants to professional services and apparel stores, this site is your one-stop resource for discovering local gems. GoodLandGoodShopping.com includes a map view, search feature, and filter options to help you find exactly what you’re looking for this holiday season and beyond. Watch our video promo in English and Spanish to learn more.

How Are Businesses Featured?

Businesses located within the City of Goleta and holding a valid Goleta business license are automatically included in our GoodLandGoodShopping.com directory for FREE. We encourage all local businesses to take a few minutes to customize their free listing and boost visibility. Each listing includes your business name, address, phone number, website, and hours—and you can easily add your logo, social media links, promotions, photo galleries, and more. City staff review and approve listings before they’re published. To get started, you can:

To celebrate and showcase the amazing businesses in our community, the City of Goleta is bringing back our #GoodLandGoodShopping social media spotlights! Each week, we’ll feature different Goleta businesses across our platforms (Instagram, Facebook, and X). With so many great local businesses to choose from, we need your help! Do you have a favorite store, restaurant, or go-to business that deserves recognition? Let us know! Your nominations will help us highlight their special offerings and the passionate people behind them.

To submit a recommendation, please email PIO@CityofGoleta.org with:

The name of the business

A brief description of why it’s special to you

Any additional details you’d like us to know

For questions or comments about the directory, please contact the Community Relations Division at PIO@CityofGoleta.org.

This holiday season and beyond, remember that every purchase made locally helps Goleta small businesses thrive! Thank you for shopping Goleta and supporting our local economy.