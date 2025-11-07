Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Last week, Friendship Center was honored to welcome esteemed author Cheri Rae, who presented in the Connections class—a social group designed for active older adults in the early stages of memory changes.

Cheri Rae is an accomplished author with a wide-ranging background, from writing books that help parents navigate the challenges of their child’s dyslexia to creating guides that inspire readers to explore the Mojave National Preserve. She has long used her talents for the greater good of the community and was named a Local Hero by the Santa Barbara Independent. Rae also received a Resolution from the California State Assembly in recognition of her advocacy and work on dyslexia awareness.

As a Santa Barbara local, Rae has a deep interest in The First Lady of Santa Barbara, Pearl Chase. In 2013, she published a biography chronicling Chase’s life as an activist who helped shape Santa Barbara into the beautiful community it is today.

During her special presentation at Friendship Center, Rae shared the fascinating story of Pearl Chase and her lasting impact on the Santa Barbara community. Friendship Center members were captivated and engaged throughout, expressing great appreciation for Rae’s time and insight.

“We were so grateful that Cheri came to share such an intriguing presentation with our members,” expressed Friendship Center Executive Director Kathryn Westland. “It was an honor to have such an esteemed author and well-known Santa Barbara figure at our center.”

Friendship Center is deeply thankful for individuals like Cheri Rae, who volunteer their time to help provide enriching and engaging programs for seniors living with dementia.

If you have a topic you would love to share with the Connections social group, please reach out to programmanager@fcsb.org.

Friendship Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing compassionate daytime care for older adults living with dementia—supporting both members and their families. To learn more about Friendship Center’s programs or to support their mission, visit http://www.friendshipcentersb.org.