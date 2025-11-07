Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, November 7, 2025 – The City of Lompoc wants to help Lompoc residents and business owners light up the city with a festive but energy-conscious glow this holiday season.

The City of Lompoc is proud to offer for a fifth consecutive year a LED Holiday light exchange program, encouraging the community to swap out old, dangerous, inefficient holiday light strings for new LED holiday lights. The program aims to assist residents and businesses in reducing energy use and saving money on utility bills.

Replacing traditional incandescent holiday lights with LEDs is a quick and easy way to keep energy bills low through the holidays. LED holiday lights are exceptionally energy efficient and use approximately 75% less energy than conventional incandescent light strings, allowing up to 20 strings to be connected without overloading a wall socket. LEDs are also much cooler than incandescent lights and are made with epoxy lenses, reducing the risk of fire, burnt fingers and broken lights during the holidays.

City of Lompoc electric utility customers may exchange up to five old holiday light strings for new LED holiday lights at Lompoc City Hall (100 Civic Center Plaza) during normal business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday). Those who wish to exchange lights should note that City Hall will be closed November 27th and 28th; December 25th and 26th; and January 1st and 19th.

Participants of the exchange program will also be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a variety of LED Christmas yard decorations, a Christmas tree, as well as other energy-conserving items.

To participate in the exchange program, City of Lompoc utility customers must bring a current utility bill, a photo ID, and their old holiday lights to city hall. Customers are limited to five new light string replacements per utility account. The replacement program is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available until January 30th, 2026, or while supplies last.

There is no cost to utility customers to participate in the holiday light exchange program, as the program is funded by public benefit resources accumulated through a dedicated, state-mandated 2.85% charge applied to electric customer revenues. Members of the public with questions on the program may call the City of Lompoc Utility Conservation Division at (805) 875-8252.

