Museum Welcomes Robin Yardi to its Board of Trustees 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History is thrilled to announce Robin Yardi as the newest member of its Board of Trustees. An accomplished author, educator, and lifelong naturalist, Robin brings a deep passion for curiosity-driven learning and a lifelong connection to the Museum.

Robin Yardi is the author of Coral Keepers, an illustrated undersea adventure series about a trio of mermaid magicians (Scholastic), and I Know the Whale, a poignant picture book celebrating the beauty in all things big and small (Little Bee). As a credentialed teacher and museum docent turned author and presenter, Robin believes that joyful learning begins with curiosity. Her books celebrate the bravery of children navigating the challenges of growing up, mastering their magic, and discovering the joy of reading.

Robin studied English Literature at UC Berkeley and UC Santa Barbara before earning her multiple subject teaching credential. Her connection to the Museum spans nearly her entire life.

“After decades of loving the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History as a child, teacher, parent, author, and volunteer naturalist, it is an honor to become one of its many stewards. I learned about the beauty of the natural world inside the bones of the Blue Whale and under the canopy of oaks in the museum’s Backyard. I want visitors to be inspired at the museum, just like me, for many decades to come,” said Yardi.

Robin’s appointment highlights the Museum’s ongoing commitment to connecting the community with the natural world through education, exploration, and stewardship.

About the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

Powered by Science. Inspired by Nature. The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History connects people to nature for the betterment of both, drawing on collections that preserve the natural and cultural heritage of the Central Coast and beyond. Founded in 1916, the Museum is a private nonprofit supported in part by philanthropy, membership, and visitors. Members visit free. For more information, visit sbnature.org.