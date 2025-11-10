Attorney Brian Metcalf Joins Santa Barbara Law Firm Cappello & Noël LLP

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. (November 10, 2025)—Brian Metcalf, a complex litigation and restructuring attorney, has joined the Santa Barbara law firm Cappello & Noël LLP.

Metcalf’s practice includes representing corporate and individual clients in complex financial litigation, civil and business disputes, bankruptcy and restructuring matters, and litigation involving fraud, fiduciary duty, contractual, corporate governance, real estate, and other civil and business matters.

Before joining Cappello & Noël, Metcalf was a partner/Of Counsel at Dinsmore & Shohl LLP in Los Angeles, where he represented clients in business, financial and civil litigation, and bankruptcy, restructuring and transactional matters.

“Brian is one of the top business litigators in California,” says A. Barry Cappello, managing partner at Cappello & Noël. “He has a reputation for working tirelessly on behalf of his clients to achieve the best outcomes involving their legal matters.”

Metcalf is a graduate of the University of Oregon with a B.S., Phi Beta Kappa, and the University of Michigan Law School, cum laude. He has been selected for the Super Lawyers’ Rising Stars list for Southern California. He is admitted to practice in all federal and state courts in California and Arizona.