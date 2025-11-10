Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA.- Sunday, November 30 4:00 PM

Chaucer’s Bookstore (3321 State Street) hosts author Claudia Lebenthal, former surfing world champion Shaun Tomson, and director Chris Carter for a book talk and signing ofSurfer Stories: 12 Untold Stories by 12 Writers about 12 of the World’s Greatest Surfers.

Book Description

Surfer Storiesis an unrivaled collection of unique, revealing, and intimate stories about twelve of the world’s greatest surfers.From the monstrous walls of water at Teahupoo, to the reef-scraping barrels of Pipeline, to the endless peeling break of Jeffreys Bay, legendary surfers have made their mark on surf history, distinguished by the fearlessness, grace, and artistry displayed while riding the most exalted waves.Each surfer’s story is told by a different writer—fellow surfers, famed authors, celebrities, musicians, and surf journalists—who shares a passion for surfing. Surfer Stories offers an insightful perspective on the life of each surfer, both in and out of the water, as could only be told by the writer with whom they are paired:- Shaun Tomson on Kelly Slater- Sam George on Laird Hamilton- Holly Peterson on Robert “Wingnut” Weaver- Gerry Lopez on Garrett McNamara- Chris Carter on Shaun Tomson- Liza Monroy on Keala Kennelly- Chris Shiflett on Tom Curren- Jamie Brisick on Derek Hynd- Brett Crozier on Bethany Hamilton- Jim Kempton on Gerry Lopez- Karen Rinaldi on Rell Sunn- Selema Masekela on Michael FebruaryThe sport of surfing has a mystique and allure that has transformed many of these icons into mythical figures. Surfer Stories brings them together in one definitive collection that will appeal to those who surf and those who don’t!

About the Author

Claudia Lebenthalis the author and editor of Surfer Stories. She is the founder of STYLE of SPORT, the digital publication that celebrates sport and the intersection with fashion, design, art, news, and culture. She is also the coauthor of Stoked: The Evolution of Action Sports, an award-winning coffee table book on the history of extreme sports. Lebenthal has a long history in the magazine world as well, having served as a photography and visual director at a number of Condé Nast publications including Allure, Women’s Sports & Fitness, and SELF.In both her professional and personal endeavors, Lebenthal has had a lifelong passion for sport, which she has shared with readers worldwide in books, magazines, and online. She brings that passion to fruition once again in Surfer Stories, a celebration of the sport of surfing and twelve of its greatest wave riders.