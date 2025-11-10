Community Invited to Join Virtual Workshop on Behavioral Health Services

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, in partnership with CenCal Health, invites community members, partners, and stakeholders to join a virtual Behavioral Health Services Act (BHSA) Integrated Plan Community Workshop on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

This interactive online session continues the county’s ongoing BHSA community engagement series and provides an opportunity for participants to learn about current behavioral health programs, share feedback, and help shape future strategies that strengthen Santa Barbara County’s system of care.

During this workshop, participants will join a breakout discussion room focused on a theme that most interests them:

Work Experience as Part of Recovery

Youth System of Care

Housing Interventions

Community participation and collaboration are essential to building responsive, equitable behavioral health services that meet the diverse needs of our residents.

All are welcome to attend. Once registered, participants will receive a Zoom link to join the event.

Registration Links:

Click Here for English Registration

Click Here for Spanish Registration

“These workshops are an important opportunity to hear directly from the community about what’s working, where gaps remain, and how we can continue building a stronger, more connected system of care,” said Toni Navarro, Director of Behavioral Wellness.

Together, through shared insight and collaboration, we can continue advancing a healthier, more resilient Santa Barbara County.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/behavioral-wellness. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached at (888) 868-1649.