Community Partners Unite for “We Are Isla Vista” Week of Service

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA — Building on the success of February’s inaugural We Are Isla Vista: Community Care Project, the Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD), Isla Vista Recreation & Park District (IVRPD), UC Santa Barbara’s Sustainability Internships and Community Resources Department, and the Edible Campus Program have once again joined forces to host another week of volunteer events aimed at fostering community pride, connection, and sustainability in Isla Vista.

The series invites residents to imagine a vibrant Isla Vista where neighbors know each other by name, streets are clean and inviting, and everyone contributes to the community’s wellbeing. Together, the partnering organizations are turning that vision into action through a series of hands-on volunteer opportunities.

The Neighborhood Cleanup will take place Saturday, November 16, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. starting at St. Michael’s University Church. Community members are invited to wear their brightest outfits and closed-toed shoes as they gather to clean streets throughout Isla Vista. All supplies will be provided, and volunteers of all ages are welcome. Residents are also encouraged to bring shelf-stable food donations to contribute to the We Are IV Food Drive. Sign up here for the Neighborhood Cleanup.

Following the cleanup, all volunteers are invited to a Volunteer Appreciation from 1:00–2:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s University Church. The event will offer free lunch, an opportunity to connect with neighbors, and a moment to celebrate the collective impact of Isla Vista’s volunteers.

The week of events began with Stewardship Saturday x Saturday Morning Live on November 8, co-hosted by IVRPD and the Edible Campus Program. Nearly 30 volunteers joined the effort, painting murals on garden beds and weeding the food forest. The series continues with Compost Sifting with IVCSD’s Compost Collective on November 13 and a Gardening and Litter Pickup by the Edible Campus Program on November 15, leading up to the Neighborhood Cleanup and Volunteer Celebration and Lunch on November 16.

All events in the We Are Isla Vista: Community Care Project are open to the public and free to join. Shelf-stable food donations will be accepted at every event.