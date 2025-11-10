I respectfully urge your administration to immediately establish a California Air Traffic Controller Safety and Pay Protection Protocol to maintain airport operations and safeguard public safety during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

Our state’s airports are among the busiest in the nation, and the potential risks associated with reduced staffing or financial hardship among essential air traffic personnel cannot be overstated. Proactive state measures — such as temporary funding assistance, coordination with Caltrans Division of Aeronautics, and enhanced safety oversight — could prevent a catastrophic incident. Even one air disaster is too many.

Your leadership in ensuring the safety and stability of California’s aviation infrastructure would provide critical reassurance to millions of travelers and workers across our state.

Thank you for your continued commitment to public safety.

Carol Neumann is a retired design engineer with Hughes Aircraft, General Motors, and Raytheon.