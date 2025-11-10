The kids were happy to be at the polling place Tuesday, helping their mother and jumping up and down. At the ballot deposit table, their mother received a sticker with the American flag and “I Voted” in big blue and red letters for the November 4’s Special Election in California. This just added to the energy that entered the room.

Several parents brought their children with them to the polls that night, so the children could see firsthand what voting looked like. The kids were interested in the voting process as their parents moved to the different stations at the polling center. What an unexpected pleasure to see the excitement and joy that accompanied these family groups, as they were coming in between the after work hours and before the kids were off to bed. (One family already had the kids in their pajamas).

A spunky youngster leaned against our election table and asked me, “When was the first time you ever voted?” Another family came in explaining to us that the father had just become a citizen of the United States and wanted to celebrate by voting in person for the first time. He was smiling, an enormous smile, a smile that was matched by his teenage son and wife. After he turned in his ballot, dad and son gave each other a big high five.

Our election polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and staffed by volunteers putting in a 15-hour day. It was a long day, but when that kind of energy entered the room, at the end of the day it lifted spirits and was deeply appreciated. This is what democracy looks like.