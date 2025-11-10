Join Hospice of Santa Barbara in Celebrating 42nd Annual Light Up a Life Ceremonies, Honoring Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, November 10, 2025 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is honored to invite the community to its 42nd Annual Light Up a Life ceremonies. This cherished holiday tradition returns to offer a warm, uniting space for the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria to remember and honor the loved ones whose absence is felt during the holiday season. The ceremonies are free and open to the public.

While the holiday season is often associated with joy, it frequently stirs a complex mix of feelings. For individuals navigating this time while grieving a loss, the emotions can be especially raw. HSB understands that this period requires both remembrance and support, which is why we proudly host Light Up a Life annually to honor those who are deeply missed.

HSB will host four ceremonies featuring speakers, entertainment, refreshments, and the lighting of a memorial tree. This year, HSB is excited to welcome back Lois Mahalia, John Vale, Dos Pueblos Jazz Choir, and the Laguna Blanca School Choir to certain ceremonies, along with cookies from Robin Himovitz and Aunt Janet’s Cookies, poetry by Perie Longo and George Yatchisin, and other amazing speakers and guests.

Guests will be able to hang one or more stars in memory of a loved one who has died or in honor of someone living. The Trees of Remembrance will remain lit at each site through the end of the year.

Dates and locations include:

Saturday, December 6th at 5PM – Montecito – The Corner Green @ 1504 E. Valley Road (Program begins 30 minutes later, after star sales and music)

Sunday, December 7th at 5:30PM – Santa Barbara – Lobero Theatre @ 33 E. Canon Perdido (Program begins 30 minutes later, after star sales and music)

Saturday, December 13th at 5PM – Carpinteria – Seal Fountain @ 884 Linden Avenue (Program begins 30 minutes later, after star sales and music)

Sunday, December 14th at 5PM – Goleta – Camino Real Marketplace near Theater @ 7040 Market Place Drive (Program begins 30 minutes later, after star sales and music)

Stars and refreshments will be available at each event.

Those who would like to participate but are unable to attend the in-person ceremonies can dedicate a star to a loved one on HSB’s Virtual Tree of Remembrance. For a suggested donation of $15, individuals can dedicate a digital star(s) with their loved one’s name, photo, and a special message.

“We invite the community to join us as we take a moment to honor those we hold dear, whether they are with us in body or spirit,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “Light Up a Life is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season and come together to share love and foster a spirit of unity.”

All events are free. To dedicate a paper or virtual star, or for more information, please visit: http://www.hospiceofsb.org/lual