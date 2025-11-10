Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, November 10, 2025 – Lompoc Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce registration is open for the Turkey Trot 3 Mile Fun Run and Kids Turkey Dash.

Both events will be held on Sunday, November 23 at the River Park Fitness Trail, located at Highway 246 and Sweeney Road. Check-in is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. All ability levels are encouraged to participate.

The Kids Turkey Dash one-mile run kicks off at 9 a.m. for children ages 5 to 13.

The 3 Mile Fun Run is available to all ages and starts at 9:30 a.m.

Top overall female and male children and adults will be awarded a turkey, along with pies for 2nd overall winners. Medals will also be awarded to 1st and 2nd place finishers in each age category.

Registration forms are available online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation and can be submitted to the Anderson Recreation Center during normal business hours or by email to: recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us. The cost to register is $30 per adult athlete and $25 per child. Pre-registration runs through Friday, Nov. 21, although day-of registration will be available for $5 more.

Community members looking for more information may contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.

The Lompoc Recreation Division

The City of Lompoc Recreation Division has grown significantly since it was started in 1945, as the community realized the importance of recreation to quality of life. The mission of the Lompoc Recreation Division is to provide for a better quality of life by promoting positive social behavior, interaction with others, self-discovery and positive self-esteem through the development, implementation, and coordination of a wide variety of recreation and leisure services. Lompoc Recreation provides varied programs and services for youth, teens, and adults of all ages. The division also offers several venues for hosting public and private events, including the state-of-the-art Lompoc Aquatic Center. For a full list of programs and services, visit us online at http://www.cityoflompoc.com/parks_rec.