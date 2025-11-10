Sutter Health Experts Share Insights on Prostate Cancer Prevention, Diagnosis & Treatment

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sutter Health Prostate Health Panel (left to right) Radiation Oncologist Dr. Justin Voog, Radiation Oncologist Dr. W. Warren Suh, Urologic Oncologist Dr. Scott Tobis, Genetic Counselor Ayanna Boyce, Nuclear Medicine Physician Dr. David Carlson, Medical Oncologist & Hematologist Dr. Gregg Newman, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast President Dr. Kurt Ransohoff | Credit: Courtesy

Nov. 10, 2025 (Santa Barbara, Calif.) Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, are proud to share an informative panel discussion with key insights on prostate health.

Dr. Kurt N. Ransohoff, President, Sutter Health Greater Central Coast, moderated the multidisciplinary panel of six clinicians with a variety of expertise who outlined the most advanced methods for prostate cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment:

Dr. Justin Voog, Radiation Oncologist

Dr. W. Warren Suh, Radiation Oncologist

Dr. Scott Tobis, Urologic Oncologist

M. Ayanna Boyce, Genetic Counselor

Dr. David Carlson, Nuclear Medicine Physician

Dr. Gregg Newman, Medical Oncologist & Hematologist

You can view the video presentation here.

The public panel was generously sponsored by Sansum Clinic and Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and the John C. Mithun Foundation.

Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American men, excluding skin cancer, but is also one of the most treatable. About one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime.

A PSA test is recommended for men age 50 and over to measure the level of prostate-specific antigen, a protein produced by the prostate, in the blood. Higher-than-normal levels may be a sign of prostate cancer. Since most prostate cancers do not cause symptoms until very late in the course of the disease, early detection is critical.

Treatment of prostate cancer depends on the stage of the cancer and how aggressive it is, the PSA level and the age and health of the patient. Sometimes active surveillance is used for low-risk, slow-growing prostate cancer.

If a patient is diagnosed, physicians, oncologists and surgeons use a range of state-of-the-art treatments including radiation therapy and minimally invasive procedures incorporating the da Vinci 5® robotic surgery system.

Treatment options for more aggressive but still localized prostate cancer include surgery, radiation therapy and focal therapies like High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU). Localized forms of prostate cancer have a nearly 100% five-year survival rate with appropriate treatment.

Read here how our Foothill Surgery Center patient was one of the first in the country to have a prostatectomy performed using the da Vinci 5® robotic surgical system at an outpatient center.

Sansum Clinic, now part of Sutter Health, is the leading nonprofit provider of high-quality, outpatient healthcare on the Central Coast. Both Sansum and Sutter share a century-long commitment to improving the health of their communities and have embarked upon this partnership to shape the future of healthcare for those they serve. The 260+ highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff of 1,200+ care for more than 160,000 individual patients per year at Sansum Clinic. Sansum’s dedication to recruiting new medical specialties to our communities over the last century has contributed significantly to the level of medical quality available in Santa Barbara, despite its small size.

Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, now part of Sutter Health, is the premier regional destination for oncology services. We have been at the forefront of comprehensive outpatient cancer care on the central coast for more than 70 years. Our 25 highly trained clinicians and compassionate staff care for patients with the mo (st advanced surgical, medical and radiation oncology treatments. Through the use of cutting-edge technology, national clinical trials, and research-based supportive care and wellness programs, we provide our patients with every opportunity for successful treatment and recovery. This kind of care is made possible thanks to the generosity of community donors and our long-standing partnership with the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit, people-centered healthcare system providing comprehensive care throughout California. Sutter Health is committed to innovative, high-quality patient care and community partnerships, and innovative, high-quality patient care. Today, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. The health system’s 57,000+ staff and clinicians and 12,000+ affiliated physicians currently serve more than 3 million patients with a focus on expanding opportunities to serve patients, people and communities better. Sutter Health provides exceptional, affordable care through its hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.