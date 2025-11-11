I just read Ella Heydenfeldt’s article about late-night food. Great piece! As someone who’s spent plenty of nights searching for a good bite after hours, I couldn’t agree more about the need for more late-night options in town.

I wanted to share that my place, Santa Barbara Pizza House [515 State St.], now offers extended weekend hours:

Thursday: Open until 11 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: Open until 1:30 a.m. (and later if it’s busy!)

Thanks again for highlighting such a fun and much needed topic. It’s inspiring to see more attention on Santa Barbara’s late night food scene, I’m hoping we can help fill that gap!