Attention Old Town Goleta Businesses on Hollister: Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest is Back

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

GOLETA, CA, November 10, 2025 – The City of Goleta is getting in the holiday spirit with the 3rd Annual Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest! The contest aims to help create a festive and cheerful atmosphere along the Hollister Avenue parade route on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 6:00 p.m.

If you are an Old Town Goleta business with a storefront on the parade route on Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue, you are encouraged to participate. Here is how it works:

Decorate your storefront windows in time for the Goleta Holiday Parade.

Keep decorations family-friendly, festive, and fun!

In support of the City’s Plastic-Free Ordinance, please avoid using Mylar balloons.

Decorations must be visible from the sidewalk but must not block pedestrian pathways.

We will review the decorated windows during the parade, and winners will be announced the following week. Winners will receive a Fuel Depot gas card and car wash.

All participating businesses will be featured on the City’s social media channels (Facebook, Instagram and X).

Winners will have bragging rights for the entire year!

Last year, nearly 20 businesses participated, check out the photos here: bit.ly/3WhC25X.Larry’s 8 Day Auto Parts took home the top prize with Hollister Barbershop and Goleta Bakery receiving Honorable Mentions. The Edge Salon & Barbershop earned the title of People’s Favorite and The Lazy Eye Shop was the People’s Favorite Runner-Up.

Award Categories

This year’s contest will include several fun categories:

Best Overall Window – The most outstanding display that captures the spirit of the season.

– The most outstanding display that captures the spirit of the season. Most Creative Theme – Recognizing originality and artistic design.

– Recognizing originality and artistic design. Most Festive Display – Awarded for the most cheerful and holiday-spirited window.

– Awarded for the most cheerful and holiday-spirited window. People’s Choice Award – Voted on by the community!

People’s Choice Award:

After the parade, photos of all decorated windows will be posted on the City’s social media channels (@CityofGoleta). Community members can vote by leaving a comment with their favorite entry or by sending an email to PIO@cityofgoleta.org during the designated voting period.

Whether you are decorating, participating, or attending the parade, thank you for helping make Old Town Goleta shine bright this holiday season. If you have any questions or need assistance, contact Marcos Martinez at mmartinez@cityofgoleta.gov.



For information on the Goleta Holiday Parade put on the by the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club, including how to sponsor, volunteer, or participate in the parade please visit: https://goletaholidayparade.org/.