Santa Barbara County, CA — November 10, 2025 — This Veterans Day, the community is invited to honor those who have served our country by simply enjoying a meal at one of three local restaurants participating in New Beginnings’ Veterans Day Dine-Out for a Cause fundraiser.

On Tuesday, November 11, three restaurants across Santa Barbara County will donate 10–20% of meal sales to support New Beginnings’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, which helps amount numerous services, provide local veterans and their families with housing stability.

New Beginnings’ Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program operates to help end veteran homelessness throughout Santa Barbara County. The program offers case management and financial assistance to help veterans secure and maintain permanent housing. “When our community comes together to support our veterans, the impact is immediate and life-changing. The funds raised through Dine Out for a Cause will help veterans and their families access safe, stable housing and the supportive services they need to thrive,” says Victor Virgen, New Beginnings Veteran Services Director.

Since launching the SSVF program in 2013, New Beginnings has been a leader in ending veteran homelessness in the county, serving hundreds of veterans and their families each year.

Participating Restaurants:

The Boys Restaurant – Santa Maria

9 AM.–12 PM.

Donating 20% of sales

117 N. College Drive

Santa Maria, CA. 93454

Fresco Café at the Public Market -Santa Barbara

11:30 AM.–7 PM

Donating 20% of sales 38 W. Victoria St. #102

Santa Barbara, CA. 93101

Jack’s Bistro – Carpinteria

10 AM.–2 PM

Donating 10% of sales

5050 Carpinteria Ave

Carpinteria, CA 93013