SBART Press Luncheon: Annika Haugen Named Scholar Athlete of the Year for Providence School

Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon served as a transition from the fall sports season to winter sports and featured three awardees.

Athletes of the Week

Haley Hubbs of Bishop Diego girls’ tennis and Lucas Neushul of Dos Pueblos boys’ water polo were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week.

Haley Hubbs of Bishop Diego Tennis.

Neushul scored five goals, including the game-winner, in the Chargers’ 11-10 overtime victory over Buena that punched their ticket to the CIF-SS Division 1 semifinals.

The Cardinals continue to advance in the CIF-SS Division 8 girls’ tennis playoffs, as Hubbs went 3-0 in singles with no games lost in a 14-4 victory over YULA in the first round. She followed that performance by going 3-0 again in singles in a 10-8 victory over Alhambra in the second round.

Lucas Neushul of Dos Pueblos boys’ water polo.

Bishop Diego went on to defeat Rim of the World, 11-7, in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Scholar Athlete of the Year

For her exceptional achievements both in the classroom and on the playing field, Annika Haugen was named Scholar Athlete of the Year for Providence School at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon.

Haugen is a key contributor to the tennis and beach volleyball teams at Providence, serving as team captain of the tennis squad that won the CIF-SS Division 6 championship last year.

Academically, she maintains a 4.56 GPA while taking rigorous courses such as AP Chemistry, AP Statistics, and AP Macroeconomics.

The award is sponsored by Marc Gamberdella of the Gamberdella-Spruill Group of Merrill Lynch.

Cate Girls Volleyball Claims CIF Championship

The Rams emerged victorious in a five-set battle against West Valley High in the CIF-SS Division 7 Championship match on Saturday.

Cate prevailed at the end of a dramatic fifth set to secure a 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15 win.

Fallon Erickson brought the Rams to match point with an ace serve in the decisive fifth set, and Opawumi sealed the victory with a kill from the outside.

Opawumi continued her remarkable playoff run with 26 kills and 26 digs.