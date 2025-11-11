As I reflect on the savage assassination of young Charlie Kirk, there are now constant reminders all around us of Kirk’s deep love of this magnificent nation.

His spirit continues to grow all across the nation and around the world. Isn’t it incredible what one person can do?

As a homeless veteran here in Santa Barbara for a couple of weeks now, I see Kirk’s spirit at the S.B. Rescue Mission, the library, and the many incredibly interesting people I talk to on State Street. Five years after a world-wide pandemic, people are now beginning to de-isolate and are now willing to communicate with other humans more often.

I am a (hopefully temporarily) homeless veteran due to circumstances beyond my control, now living in a magnificently beautiful city where I’m certain I’ll never be able to afford rent. But I am compelled and motivated to help, whenever possible, other veterans. Precisely the spirit of Charlie Kirk.