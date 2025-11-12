We all know the names of the anti-immigrant Trump administration actors involved in rounding up undocumented residents in American cities.

Knowing low-income and immigrant people have to eat, why not starve them out by denying food assistance monies and sending ICE to local food banks, thereby creating fear and risk to show up, citizen or not?

This is the mentality of the governing party and administration of today’s America.

Many of us would not be here, including the current President, if this country treated our recent ancestors this way.