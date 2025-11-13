Sports
Twelve San Marcos High Student Athletes Take Part in Signing Day Ceremony

High School Athletes Affirm Commitments During Early Signing Day Period

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Thu Nov 13, 2025 | 12:32pm
It was a banner day at San Marcos High as 12 student athletes put pen to paper. | Credit: Gary Kim

12 student athletes solidified their commitments to continue their athletic exploits at the collegiate level with a signing day ceremony at San Marcos High on Wednesday, November 12.

Eight different sports were represented, including baseball, indoor volleyball, beach volleyball, track & field, women’s water polo, men’s water polo, sailing and softball for the early signing day period.

San Marcos continued its elite tradition of sending women’s water polo players on to prestigious universities with three signees, including Charlotte Raisin (USC), Bethany King (Harvard) and Sophie Yonker (Michigan).

Beach volleyball is exploding at the collegiate level nationwide and  San Marcos is well represented with three signees in the class of 2026, including Samanth Fallon (LSU), Evyn Miller (San Jose State) and Cora Loomer (UCLA).

Coming off a deep run in the CIF-SS Division 2 playoffs Lila Westmacott (Claremont-Mudd Scripps) and Grace Stone (Emory University) signed to play indoor volleyball.

Avery Leck will continue her incredible track & field career at Yale and Solana Sandoval will continue playing softball at Cal State Monterey Bay.

Boys’ water polo was represented by Will Stuart, who signed with Pepperdine and Mason Crang was the lone baseball player to sign early as he will be attending Fordham.

Bishop Diego

Wynter Thorne Thomsen Photo Credit: Courtesy

Wynter Thorne Thomsen signed her National Letter of Intent to to play beach volleyball at Pepperdine. She was the lone Bishop Diego Athlete to put pen to paper during the early signing day period.

