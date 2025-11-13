At a press conference on October 31, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said, “My message to America is, first, the fact that your government is failing you right now. That poverty is not red or blue; it is not a Republican or Democrat issue. (It) doesn’t matter who you voted for or even if you voted, we have failed you.”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, obviously blindsided by the truth, responded with this comment: “It’s clarifying when she says, ‘We have failed you’, she means we the Democrats, okay?” Secretary Rollins and Speaker Johnson are both Republicans and the GOP controls the House, the Senate, and the presidency. This extremely creative interpretation only makes sense in his own delusional mind. Apparently, total devotion to his Mango Messiah, Donald Trump, has left this MAGA fanboy hopelessly untethered from reality.

Speaker Johnson’s priorities are clear: #1) Block release of the Epstein files to protect the identities of pedpohiles who are named therein. #2-10) See #1.

P.S. Eight senators caved on the shutdown after they were promised a vote on extension of the ACA subsidies. The Rethuglican majority in the Senate will all vote “No.”

Even if passed, Speaker Mike Johnson will not bring it to a vote in the House. If the House were allowed to vote, the GOP will undoubtedly reject it. If by some miracle it passed there also, the proposed extension will quickly be vetoed by Trump. These eight spineless men and women sacrificed their souls and got an empty promise in return. It’s a devil’s bargain for this group of genuflecting cowards.