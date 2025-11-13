Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — November 13, 2025 — Adam’s Angels is proud to announce its Sixth Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal, to be held on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at the First United Methodist Church, located at 305 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara.

This year, Adam’s Angels will serve over 600 freshly prepared Thanksgiving meals to members of the Santa Barbara community. Nearly 100 dedicated volunteers will spend the week of Thanksgiving preparing, cooking, and serving the feast with love and care.

As in years past, guests can look forward to live musical performances throughout the day — featuring surprise special guests and led by Musical Director Maitland Ward.

The traditional turkey dinner will once again be prepared with the help of PATH, who have generously lent Adam’s Angels their commercial kitchen for the past several years.

Recognizing that some guests arrive with their furry companions, The Santa Barbara Humane will be onsite to ensure that four-legged friends are also cared for and comfortable throughout the event.

The community celebration is orchestrated by co-founders Adam McKaig alongside board members John Stampe, Father Larry, Teddi Drew, Lillian and Gary Warkentin, and Donna Reeves.

“Our Thanksgiving meal is about more than just food,” said founder Adam McKaig. “It’s about creating a space where everyone feels welcome, cared for, and connected. Every plate served represents the dedication and unity of this incredible community.”

Adam’s Angels invites all members of the community to join in this cherished holiday tradition — to share in a meal, enjoy music, and celebrate the spirit of gratitude together.

Event Details:

What: Adam’s Angels Sixth Annual Community Thanksgiving Meal

When: Thursday, November 27, 2025

Where: First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA

Time: 12-2 pm

Cost: Free and open to all

About Adam’s Angels

Founded by Adam McKaig and Melissa Borders, Adam’s Angels is a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals and families in need through community outreach, meals, and compassionate care. Since its founding, Adam’s Angels has become a cornerstone of local volunteerism and kindness — proving that small acts of love can make a big difference.