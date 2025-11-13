California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Issues Statement Following U.S. Supreme Court’s Decision to Hear Challenge to Vote-By-Mail Ballots Received After Election Day

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., issued the following statement on the United States Supreme Court’s decision to hear a challenge to vote-by-mail ballots received after Election Day.

“California law requires that every single vote by mail ballot that is postmarked by Election Day and received by election officials within seven days must be counted. This ensures that service members, overseas voters, and residents in remote communities have a fair opportunity to participate in our democracy. The Fifth Circuit’s opinion invalidating a similar Mississippi law in a case brought by the RNC is flat out wrong on the law. Worse, if not reversed, it threatens to disenfranchise millions of voters while ignoring states’ rights to administer our own elections in the manner of our own choosing.”