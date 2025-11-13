Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

A committee of local housing leaders from across the Central Coast is pleased to announce the launch of The Home Team, a new countywide advocacy organization dedicated to building public support and driving policy change to ensure that everyone in Santa Barbara County has access to a safe, stable, and affordable home.

The Home Team was created by a Steering Committee of cross-sector leaders representing philanthropy, housing development, business, and community advocacy. The group came together following the Santa Barbara Foundation’s 2023 Housing Affordability Report, which identified the absence of a coordinated, countywide effort to champion local housing solutions.

“The Home Team is about aligning our community around shared purpose,” said Jackie Carrera, President & CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation and Steering Committee member. “Housing is foundational to every aspect of a thriving community—from our workforce to our schools to our small businesses and every local employer.”

Nearly half of all Santa Barbara County residents are renters, and more than half spend over 30% of their income on housing. Between 2021 and 2023, rents rose by 31%, pricing many working families and essential workers out of the county. Despite being relied upon every day within the community, these individuals struggle to secure a stable home, whether it be rental or ownership. Of additional concern are the most vulnerable among us – community members that are homeless and very low-income.

The Home Team will focus on coalescing the public, policymakers, and private partners to accelerate housing production, preserve existing affordability, and advance policies that make it possible for residents across the socioeconomic spectrum to call Santa Barbara County home. The coalition’s founding members see this as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change the trajectory of housing access and equity across the region.

“There is a role for everyone to play in creating a housing ecosystem that serves all our neighbors,” said Ken Trigueiro, Steering Committee member and President & CEO of People’s Self-Help Housing. “The Home Team gives us the structure and shared vision to work collectively—so that every effort adds up to real progress.”

Maricela Morales has been named the founding Director of The Home Team. A respected Central Coast leader, Morales previously served as co-founder and Executive Director of CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy), as the first Latina Mayor and Councilmember of the City of Port Hueneme, and as an alternate appointee to the California Coastal Commission from 2013 to 2022.

“There is tremendous opportunity to build the momentum for housing solutions in Santa Barbara County at this moment in time” said Maricela Morales. “People across sectors and communities are keen to move from frustration to action. The Home Team is here to channel that energy—to connect people, shape solutions, and make housing attainable for everyone who calls this county home.”

About The Home Team

The Home Team is a countywide housing affordability organization formed by a Steering Committee of Central Coast leaders with the objective of building a cross-sector collaboration to advance housing solutions throughout Santa Barbara County. Its mission is to build public support and drive policy change to make housing attainable for all residents of Santa Barbara County.