City of Carpinteria Invites Community to Learn About Proposed Updates to Winter Berm and Landscape Maintenance District

CARPINTERIA, Calif., November 13, 2025- — The City of Carpinteria is inviting residents to get involved and learn more about upcoming proposed assessment district update efforts that support local landscaping, lighting, berm, and neighborhood improvements.

At its meeting on November 10, 2025, the Carpinteria City Council adopted Resolution No. 6421, establishing new procedures for compliance with Proposition 218 and Assembly Bill 2257. These procedures provide a consistent framework for managing current and future special benefit assessments within the City.



The Council also approved Resolutions No. 6422 and No. 6423, initiating proceedings to form the Carpinteria Landscape Maintenance District No. 2025-1, and Resolution No. 6424 and No. 6425, initiating proceedings to form the Carpinteria Coastal Berm Assessment District, and setting in motion a property-owner protest ballot proceeding in accordance with Proposition 218.



Full meeting details, including the agenda and staff reports are available on the City’s website at cityofcarp.co/assessmentdistricts.



Community Outreach Events

To ensure transparency and encourage public participation, the City has organized several opportunities for residents to meet with City staff and elected officials, ask questions, and share feedback about the assessment district process.



During these events, residents can learn:

What assessment districts are and how they work

How assessment funds are used to maintain local improvements

How to stay informed and involved throughout the process

Upcoming Events

Town Hall with City Staff – Monday, November 17 at 6:00 PM

City Council Chambers, 5775 Carpinteria Ave

Residents may attend in person or via Zoom.

The Zoom link is available at cityofcarp.co/assessmentdistricts

Q&A with Councilmember Al Clark – Wednesday, November 19 at 5:30 PM

Pizza Man Dan’s, 699 Linden Ave

Q&A with Vice Mayor Mónica Solorzano – Tuesday, November 25 at 6:00 PM

Delgado’s Mexican Restaurant, 4991 Carpinteria Ave

Q&A with Mayor Natalia Alarcon – Monday, December 8 at 10:00 AM

Carp Moon Café, 4401 Carpinteria Ave

Q&A with Councilmember Julia Mayer – Wednesday, December 10 at 6:00 PM

Canalino Elementary School Auditorium, 1480 Linden Ave

Q&A with Councilmember Wade Nomura – Thursday, December 18 at 6:00 PM

City Council Chambers, 5775 Carpinteria Ave

For more information about the City’s assessment district efforts, visit cityofcarp.co/assessmentdistricts or email assessmentdistricts@carpinteriaca.gov