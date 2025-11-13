Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA. November 2025 – CALM’s annual fundraising luncheon, CALM at Heart, broke records this year – raising over $550,000 to support programs that prevent and treat childhood trauma across Santa Barbara County. On November 7, 325 guests gathered at Rosewood Miramar Beach to celebrate CALM’s life-changing work.

After greetings from Board Chair, Glenn Morris, and an engaging live auction brilliantly led by Andrew Firestone, guests heard moving stories about CALM’s impact. CALM President & CEO Alana Walczak shared, “CALM is a lifeline. We walk alongside families through their darkest moments offering hope, healing, and a safe path forward. We meet children and parents exactly where they are – whatever their need, whatever their story.”

The highlight of the event was a rare opportunity to hear from a former CALM client. Kennedy, CALM’s Teen Ambassador, shared her powerful full-circle story. Once a young child in need of support, she is now a leader, advocate, and aspiring law student. Guests witnessed firsthand how transformational CALM’s care can be when children receive the right support at the right time.

Kennedy shared, “The fire in me – it was real. But it was fighting to stay lit. CALM didn’t give me that fire, but they protected it. They gave it oxygen. They helped me shift from a little girl just trying to survive into a young woman learning how to thrive… I am living proof that when you invest in community, you change the course of someone’s life.”

The success of CALM at Heart reflects the deep commitment of CALM’s supporters to protect children, strengthen families, and build a resilient future. CALM continues to be a beacon of hope for thousands of families each year, and the event was a powerful reminder of the impact that can be made when the community comes together. As Walczak said, “Together, we can do hard things. Together, we are the hope our community needs.”

For more information about CALM and its mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities, please visit calm4kids.org.

CALM is grateful for the generous support of its 2025 CALM at Heart sponsors:

Visionary: Belle Hahn

Changemakers: Anonymous;Steve Lyons;Carrie Towbes and John Lewis

Trailblazers: Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.;Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLC;Casa Dorinda;Chevron;Roberta and Matt Collier;The Dalporto and Drucker Families;Carolyn and Andrew Fitzgerald;Devyn Gehret;Hutton Parker Foundation;Josephine Tournier Ingram Collectors; Anna Kokotovic; Analise Maggio and Ben Sprague;Mission Wealth Management;Raymond James;Richard A. Russell Family;Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians;Katrina Sprague and Justin Fantl;Cate Stoll and Alexis Courson; Scott Vincent; Zegar Family Fund

Innovators: Jill and Sam Ellis;Susan and Gary Gulbransen;HUB International Insurance Services;Montecito Bank & Trust;Caroline and Dave Powers

Leaders: Accountix, Inc.;Anonymous;A.T. Still University – College for Healthy Communities;Bryant and Sons Jewelers;California Learning Center – Wendi Ostroff;Fred Clough;Cottage Health;Chana and Jim Jackson;Cheyne and Ryan McClellan; Lois Moore; Mary and Jim Morouse; Mutual of America; Northern Trust;NS Ceramic, Inc.;Marnie and Steven Pinsker;The Riviera Ridge School;Village Properties;CJ and Richard Yao;Zohar and Danna Ziv

Wine Sponsor: Trippers & Askers

About CALM

CALM is a community-based mental health agency with a mission to prevent childhood trauma, heal children and families, and build resilient communities throughout Santa Barbara County. CALM’s pioneering, evidence-based services represent a continuum of care that interrupts intergenerational cycles of trauma. Each year, over 3,000 children and families receive mental health support, with services offered at CALM’s clinics in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc, and in community spaces. With a 55-year history in Santa Barbara County, a staff that is uniquely qualified to meet the needs of families in the region, and meaningful partnerships with complementary organizations, CALM is a leader in developing a variety of culturally responsive, trauma-informed programs. To learn more, visit calm4kids.org.