Experience the 4th Annual Santa Ynez Valley Holiday Lights Festival – December 5–21, 2025

Get ready to be dazzled as the Santa Ynez Valley Holiday Lights Festival returns for its fourth magical season! From December 5th through December 21st, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden will once again transform into a glittering winter wonderland—a place where holiday dreams come alive under a canopy of sparkling lights.

This beloved holiday celebration invites families, friends, and visitors from near and far to step into a world of festive wonder, where thousands of twinkling lights, glowing trails, and whimsical holiday scenes illuminate the beautiful Santa Ynez Valley.

As night falls, the air fills with the scent of roasted marshmallows and holiday treats while snowflakes drift through the garden, turning the evening into pure magic. Guests can enjoy live entertainment, festive food and drinks, artisan shopping, and joyful activities for all ages—all in support of the nonprofit Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Foundation.

Of course, the holiday season wouldn’t be complete without a visit from Santa himself! Stop by Santa’s corner to snap a photo, share your wish list, and make heartwarming memories that will last all year long.

Festival highlights include:

✨ Enchanting trails filled with thousands of dazzling lights

🎅 Meet & take photos with Santa in his festive garden nook

🎠 Rides and attractions including the Polar Express and carousel

👑 Appearances by beloved princess characters on select days

🎶 Live music and holiday performances under the stars

🍷 Local food trucks, beer, wine, cider & cocoa

🛍️ Artisan Marketplace with handmade crafts, gifts & treats

🔥 Roast marshmallows by the fire and play under a blanket of snow

🚗 Free parking

“We’re thrilled to once again share this magical event with our community,” said Derek Glas, President of the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden Foundation. “The Holiday Lights Festival brings people together in the spirit of joy, giving, and wonder—while supporting the future of our beautiful garden.”

Join us for an unforgettable holiday experience where lights sparkle, music fills the air, and the beauty of the season shines bright in every corner of the garden.

🎟️ For tickets and event details, visit syvholidaylights.com.