Portland, OR— Just in time for holiday shopping! Gem Faire, America’s Premier Gem & Jewelry Show, returns to the Earl Warren Showgrounds December 12-14, 2025. The venue is located at 3400 Calle Real, in Santa Barbara. Hours are Fri. 12pm-6pm, Sat. 10am-6pm, and Sun. 10am-5pm. Admission is $7, valid for the entire weekend. Free admission for children under 12 years old.

Explore the unique and incredible variety of holiday gifts for every budget. Shoppers will find the largest selection of fine jewelry, crystals, gems, beads, minerals, fashion accessories, and much more. Take advantage of buying directly from the importers and wholesalers. From loose gemstones, raw minerals and millions of bead strands, to finished jewelry, gifts from around world, jewelry supplies and tools, find them all under one roof. Jewelry repair, cleaning & ring sizing service is available while you shop.

Mark your calendar. Gem Faire will be in Santa Barbara for three days only. Buy quality gems, jewelry and beading supplies directly from the source right in your town only at Gem Faire. For more information, visit http://www.gemfaire.com or contact Gem Faire, Inc. at (503) 252-8300 or email: info@gemfaire.com.