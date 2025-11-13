Major Storm Forecast for Santa Barbara County Mid November 2025 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a potentially major storm for Santa Barbara County expected to arrive late Wednesday night, November 12, with showers lingering through Friday, November 14. The following conditions are possible countywide:

Flooding in low-lying areas and strong winds

Brief, heavy rainfall

Small hail and lightning associated with thunderstorms

Shallow debris flows for locations in and beneath recent wildfire burn areas, including the Gifford and Lake Fires

Detailed weather forecasts are available at https://www.weather.gov/lox/.

Evacuations are NOT being issued at this time. If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts. Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave.

The Los Padres National Forest gates and roads located in the burn scars and other sensitive areas will be temporarily closed during and immediately following the storm. These will be reopened after public safety inspections are completed.

Precautions and tips to stay safe:

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued, stay off roads and move away from waterways. If near a recent burn area, go immediately to the innermost room of your home or to higher ground such as a second floor.

In general, stay away from rivers, creeks, streams, recent wildfire burn areas, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Those living in areas prone to flooding and recent burn areas should stay aware of changing conditions.

Those living in areas prone to flooding and recent burn areas should stay aware of changing conditions. Roads along recent wildfire burn areas, including Highway 166, and impacted during previous storms may experience flooding, mud and rock slides. Communities along these roads may become isolated.

Beaches, bluffs and the Harbor area may be impacted. This storm may trigger erosion along the bluffs throughout the county, including Isla Vista. Residents and visitors are advised to stay away from beach areas.

Strong winds can cause power outages. Charge important electronic devices and be prepared in case an unexpected power outage occurs.

Secure belongings that could get impacted by strong winds such as umbrellas, sports equipment, and outdoor furniture.

Take care of those who might not be aware of the weather hazard or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets.

of the weather hazard or be able to react accordingly – especially the elderly, young children, and pets. If you hear thunder, go indoors. Wait 30 minutes after the storm has passed before resuming outdoor activities.

Residents should remain vigilant as conditions can change quickly. Residents are encouraged to:

MONITOR the weather

the weather PREPARE and PROTECT your home now

your home now PLAN on how to get out and where you might go

During Rain:

If you feel unsafe during the rainfall, shelter in place in your home by gathering your family and pets in the innermost room of your house, preferably on the top floor if you live in a multi-story home.

Do not attempt to drive at night or while it is raining, as roads may be damaged or your car may be swept away by moving water or debris.

Public safety officials are keeping a close eye on the incoming storm and working with the National Weather Service. Officials will continue to work together to further assess if protective actions, such as an evacuation warning, evacuation order, or shelter in place are necessary.

