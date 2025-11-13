Announcement

Office of Traffic Safety Awards $207,000.00 Grant to the Santa Barbara County Probation Department for Intensive Supervision Program for High-Risk DUI Offenders

Thu Nov 13, 2025 | 1:07pm

Santa Barbara, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Probation Department announced today that it has received a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for an intensive probation supervision program for high-risk individuals with multiple DUI convictions. The grant program runs through September 2026.

“This grant strengthens our ability to hold high-risk DUI offenders accountable and protect our community from the dangers of impaired driving,” said Holly Benton, Chief Probation Officer for Santa Barbara County. “Through intensive supervision and targeted enforcement, we can reduce repeat offenses and enhance safety on Santa Barbara County’s roadways.”

Funding will go toward check-ins with probationers to ensure they follow court-ordered terms of their probation. The grant will also pay for warrant operations targeting probation violations and/or DUI suspects who do not appear in court, alcohol testing, officer training in Standard Field Sobriety Testing (SFST), distribution of DUI “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) alerts and collaborating with courts and prosecutors to establish probation orders.

“Through accountability, treatment, and strong community partnerships, we are working toward a future where all people will be safe on California roads,” OTS Director Stephanie Dougherty said. “By supporting efforts that help high-risk DUI offenders make safer daily choices, we are creating a strong road safety culture together.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

