Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Presents “Screening Our Stories: Home Movies From Santa Barbara”

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society invites the public to its free monthly meeting on Saturday, November 15, featuring Laura Jean Treat Liebhaber, Curator and Santa Barbara Community Archives Project (SBCAP) co-founder, who will present “Screening Our Stories: Home Movies From Santa Barbara.”

Last year, the UCSB Library and Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society initiated the Santa Barbara Community Archives Project (SBCAP) to digitize and preserve local family histories. Now, Curator and SBCAP co-founder Laura Jean Treat Liebhaber returns to share the community’s enthusiastic response, explore themes found in the films, discuss the project’s challenges and successes, and present never-before-seen footage from local families.

About the Speaker: Laura Jean Treat Liebhaber is Curator for Film & Television and Santa Barbara Local History Collections at UCSB’s Special Research Collections and Subject Librarian for Film & Media Studies. She holds a master’s in information studies from the University of Texas at Austin. Her work centers on moving image collections – home movies, surf films, metadata, and preserving local TV news. She serves on the Board of Directors of the Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) and its Local Television Task Force.

About the Event: The event will take place at the Society’s Sahyun Genealogy Research Library at 316 Castillo Street. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. for refreshments and informal discussions with the Society’s Special Interest Groups, covering a variety of topics from getting started in genealogy to writing family histories. A short business meeting begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by Laura’s presentation at 11:00 a.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Advance registration is required at SBGen.org to attend the program in-person or via Zoom. Due to limited on-site parking, in-person attendance is limited to 60 people.

About the Society: The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society helps people discover, document, share, and preserve their family histories. An all-volunteer organization, the Society operates a research library with 16,000+ books and a computer lab offering access subscription genealogy websites. Annual memberships start at $40. Learn more and join today at SBGen.org.