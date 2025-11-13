Santa Barbara Rescue Mission to Celebrate Life Transformation at 12-month Residential Treatment Program Graduation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is honored to celebrate another milestone in its longstanding commitment to restoring lives and breaking the cycle of addiction and homelessness. On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 5:00 p.m., the community is invited to gather at Community Covenant Church, located at 5070 Cathedral Oaks Road, to recognize the newest graduates of the Mission’s 12–month Residential Treatment Program.

For more than 25 years, the Rescue Mission has provided a safe, structured, and compassionate path to recovery for individuals battling addiction and housing instability. With over 1,000 men and women completing the program since its inception, the Mission’s long-term recovery rate continues to stand at more than twice the national average, reflecting both the program’s effectiveness and the unwavering support of the Santa Barbara community.

“This celebration is a powerful reminder that hope is real and transformation is possible,” said Rolf Geyling, President of the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Each graduate has walked a courageous journey of healing and restoration. Their stories inspire us, and their perseverance strengthens our entire community.”

The graduation ceremony will feature heartfelt testimonies from program participants, messages of encouragement from staff, and a warm reception where families, friends, and supporters can come together to honor these remarkable achievements. The public is warmly invited to attend and witness firsthand the profound impact of recovery, community support, and spiritual renewal in the lives of those served by the Rescue Mission.

Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 60 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. It is the only emergency shelter that is open 365 nights of the year from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission annually provides over 100,000 meals and more than 45,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn. The Mission’s 12-month Residential Treatment Program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.