(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – More than 2,400 people are experiencing homelessness in Santa Barbara County. To help individuals and families stay warm this winter, the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office is collecting new and like-new donations of:

Sleeping bags

Gloves, jackets, shoes, scarves, and backpacks

Hygiene products and thermal underwear

New socks and underwear (most needed items)

Donation Drop-Off Locations

Donations are accepted Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m., through December 11 at:

Santa Barbara Public Defender’s Office: 1100 Anacapa Street, office entrance located under the archway of the historic courthouse

Santa Maria Public Defender's Office: 312-P East Cook Street, Building A

Financial Contributions

Tax-deductible financial donations may be made through the Public Defender’s partnership with Adam’s Angels.

Visit the Adam’s Angels donation portal and click “Donate” . Select “Sleeping Bag Drive” from the drop-down menu to direct your gift to this effort. Funds will be used to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments.

. Select from the drop-down menu to direct your gift to this effort. Funds will be used to purchase new sleeping bags and undergarments. Items may also be donated virtually through the event’s Amazon Wishlist.

Distribution Events

To receive donated goods, individuals must attend one of the following events on Friday, December 12, 12-2 p.m.:

Outside the Santa Barbara Courthouse at 1100 Anacapa Street

At the Santa Maria Public Defender’s Office at 312-P East Cook Street, Building A

Events will continue while supplies last. Local outreach teams and community partners are notifying clients about the available donations.