GOLETA, CA, November 13, 2025 – The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries have received $15,840 in Zip Books Grant funds from the California State Library for the 2025-26 cycle. This beloved program has expanded access to library materials for over ten years, allowing patrons access to titles that would not typically be available in their local public libraries.

Beginning Wednesday, November 19, library cardholders of the Goleta, Buellton, and Solvang Libraries, along with the Bookvan, are eligible to request books that are not available from the Black Gold Cooperative Library System in physical formats (Regular Print, Large Print, and Audiobooks on CD). Library staff will accept requests for books under $50 and Audiobooks on CD under $75, which will be mailed directly to patrons from Amazon. Patrons must return the items to library staff within 90 days to avoid incurring any charges.

Library users are eligible to request up to two titles per month and can receive a maximum of six titles per grant period, or until the funds run out. Patrons can request their Zip Books by contacting library staff at any of our four locations, in-person or by phone (see list below), rather than completing a form online. Staff will ensure that the materials meet program requirements before submitting your request.

“We are thrilled to once again provide this avenue to accessibility thanks to the Zip Books Program and the California State Library,” said City Librarian Elizabeth Saucedo. “This grant program helps us meet our library patrons where they are, connecting them directly with invaluable information and resources.”

The Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library staff look forward to assisting you with your Zip Books requests!