Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, Calif. (Nov. 11, 2025) — Beth Olson, director of sales at Visit Santa Barbara, has been recognized with Smart Meetings’ Catalyst Award, honoring her significant impact on the meetings and hospitality industry.

Now in its eighth year, the award celebrates the visionaries, innovators and connectors who define excellence across the profession. It highlights individuals who foster connection, see potential where others see barriers and shape challenges into catalysts for growth and connection.

“Being recognized with a 2025 Catalyst Award is a huge honor personally and professionally because the award acknowledges people who not only drive results, but more importantly uplift teams, inspire creativity and strengthen communities,” Olson said. “I’m honored to be nominated as somebody who elevates our industry and makes our community a better place. I love working in an industry that fosters connection and collaboration.”

This year’s award submissions shine a light on the exceptional depth and diversity of talent shaping the field. Each recipient was nominated by Smart Meetings, a leading meetings industry publisher and resource for event professionals.

Participants are recognized across three categories, and Olson was honored in the Amplitude Award category, which celebrates destination leaders who advance the industry. Her achievements were featured in the November 2025 issue of Smart Meetings, highlighting her exceptional contributions.

Olson has served as director of sales at Visit Santa Barbara since joining the organization in 2019. She oversees Visit Santa Barbara’s sales strategy and leads a team dedicated to increasing visitation to the Santa Barbara South Coast by growing group business, travel trade and leisure stays at a diverse range of hotels and resorts.

Olson earned a Certified Destination Management Executive (CDME) in 2023 from Destinations International. It is recognized as the tourism industry’s highest individual educational achievement. In September 2025, Olson was honored with a Smart Women in Meetings Award from Smart Meetings.

She has 37 years of hospitality experience in Santa Barbara, having held multiple roles in hotel operations and hotel sales, including 14 years as director of sales and marketing at Fess Parker Resort (now Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort). Olson also previously held positions at Relevé Unlimited and PRA Destination Management. A graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara, she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations.

“Having spent my career in Santa Barbara, I’m passionate about this beautiful place full of inspiration,” Olson said. “Here I’ve found amazing professionals who share a dedication to hospitality and this special place we call home.”

ABOUT VISIT SANTA BARBARA

The mission of Visit Santa Barbara is to inspire overnight travel to the Santa Barbara South Coast in order to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life. VSB’s primary vehicles are tourism marketing, PR and sales channels that lead to overnight bookings, increase business and tax revenue and support jobs. Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and a membership of hospitality-related busi­nesses, as well as grants from the City of Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara. Annual spending by travelers to the South Coast totals more than $2.24 billion, supporting more than 15,000 jobs and generating more than $82.9 million in yearly tax revenues, according to Future Partners, a tourism market research firm.

ABOUT SMART MEETINGS

Sausalito, Calif.-based Smart Meetings is a leading publisher in the meetings industry. The organization publishes meetings content in print and digital, hosts world-class networking events, produces Knowledge Exchange CEU-accredited webinars, produces podcasts and hosts the events community in the MeetSmart Hub.